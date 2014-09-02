MEXICO CITY, Sept 2 Terrafina, the
Mexican real estate investment trust (REIT), said on Tuesday it
plans to issue 280 million new tradable certificates, which
could raise over $600 million at current prices.
Terrafina, which has distribution centers and light
manufacturing properties, said a meeting of certificate holders
backed the issuance, which will be used for acquisitions and be
sold publicly or privately inside or outside Mexico.
The REITs, known in Mexico as FIBRAs, issue certificates
that function in a similar way to shares on the local stock
exchange, and allow investors to participate in the Mexican
property market without owning buildings.
Terrafina said in a statement it owns 230 real estate
properties, including 217 developed industrial facilities, with
a collective gross leasable area of approximately 31 million
square feet and 13 land parcels.
Terrafina's certificates traded at 29.9 pesos early Tuesday,
giving the new issuance a value of almost 8.4 billion Mexican
pesos ($640 million) at current prices.
(1 U.S. dollar = 13.1342 Mexican pesos)
(Reporting by Veronica Gomez; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)