By David Alire Garcia
MEXICO CITY, June 15 Mexican President Felipe
Calderon announced the cancellation of a $2 billion tourist
development in Baja California on Friday, bowing to opposition
by environmentalists that said the plan was a threat to a nearby
coral reef.
Planned by Spanish developer Hansa Urbana, the Cabo Cortes
project was to have built on the southeastern tip of the Baja
California peninsula and due to include lots for 15 hotels, golf
courses, a large marina and jet strip.
But the development, which Hansa Urbana had valued at $2
billion, was only 6 miles (11 km) from the Cabo Pulmo National
Marine Park and its renowned coral reef system.
"The Cabo Cortes project will not be carried out," Calderon
said on Friday, citing its uncertain environmental impact. He
pledged to help investors develop a sustainable new project in
its place.
Hansa Urbana said it plans to submit a revised proposal that
would strike a balance between economic development and
"environmental sustainability." It did not provide a timetable.
Hansa's original proposal envisioned a roughly 4,000 hectare
(10,000 acre) development covering a picturesque landscape of
white sand beaches edged by mountains and desert about an hour's
drive from the Los Cabos International Airport.
The Environment Ministry first approved the project in 2008
and Calderon's announcement caps years of legal battles over
permits for it that were granted and then revoked due to
environmental concerns.
The decision by Calderon, who hosts a summit of leaders from
the Group of 20 economies in Los Cabos on Monday, was hailed by
environmental groups that have campaigned against Cabo Cortes
due to threats to the area's clean water supply and marine life.
"We consider it a great achievement for all the citizens who
voted for the conservation of Cabo Pulmo," said Alejandro
Olivera of Greenpeace Mexico.
Calderon, a conservative, is in his final year as president
and legally barred from seeking re-election. The fate of any new
development likely will fall to his successor.
(Reporting By David Alire Garcia; Editing by Bill Trott)