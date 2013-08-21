MEXICO CITY Aug 21 Private companies plan to
invest $8.6 billion in tourism projects in Mexico over the next
three years, President Enrique Pena Nieto said on Wednesday, as
the country's tourism industry works to overcome publicity from
drug-related violence.
The investment will focus on building new hotels,
refurbishing existing ones, and giving public spaces a facelift.
Acapulco, one of Mexico's most famous beach resorts, has
become one of the most violent cities in the Americas over the
past three years because of in-fighting among drug gangs.
The head of Mexico's board of tourism businesses, Pablo
Azcarraga, said the investment drive would create around 28,000
jobs directly involved in the industry and another 78,000 jobs
linked to it.
The announcement comes as Pena Nieto seeks to boost private
investment in Mexico, particularly through reforms of the energy
and telecoms sectors, to help boost the economy after a slowdown
in the first half of the year.
(Reporting by Liz Diaz; Editing by Simon Gardner and Vicki
Allen)