By Adriana Barrera
MEXICO CITY Oct 22 Mexico will ask a World
Trade Organization panel to adjudicate a dispute over trade
restrictions with Argentina, Economy Minister Bruno Ferrari said
on Monday.
Ferrari said Mexico's request for a panel has been joined by
Japan, the European Union and the United States, which had
previously made similar complaints of their own.
He added that consultations with Argentina have failed to
yield an agreement, but he did not provide details of specific
sectors involved in the dispute.
In August, Mexico launched its first trade dispute against
Argentina at the WTO regarding import licensing rules
established by the South American nation, which critics say
amount to a blanket restriction on imports.
The measures are among several policies adopted by the
government of President Cristina Fernandez that have prompted
accusations of protectionism against Argentina.
The worsening of trade relations between the two Latin
American countries follows Argentina's decision to pull out of a
car trade pact in early July.
Argentina's center-left government has tightened controls on
imports and foreign-exchange purchases in recent months to
improve its balance of trade, which is crucial to boosting
international reserves used to pay debt.
In March, Mexico was embroiled in a spat with the Brazilian
government over cars, but resolved the issue with an agreement
to cap the volume of its auto exports to Brazil over the next
three years.