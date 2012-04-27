* Raw trade balance +1.575 bln; vs revised +1.525 bln

* Adjusted balance +691 mln; vs revised +275 mln

MEXICO CITY, APRIL 27 - Mexico posted a $691 million trade surplus in March when adjusted for seasonal swings as exports increased 8 percent from the previous month.

Both the petrol and non-petrol components of trade saw an uptick in March seeing a 14 percent and 7 percent increase, respectively.

The raw trade figure was a surplus of $1.575 billion, the national statistics agency said on Friday.

February's raw trade figure saw a big revision, climbing to a $1.525 billion surplus from the $442 million surplus originally reported. The adjusted trade figure from February was also adjusted to a $275 million surplus from the originally-reported $251 million.

U.S. consumers kept Mexican factories running and recent data suggested demand from north of the border has not seriously slackened to slow Mexico output.