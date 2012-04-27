* Raw trade balance +1.575 bln; vs revised +1.525 bln
* Adjusted balance +691 mln; vs revised +275 mln
MEXICO CITY, APRIL 27 - Mexico posted a $691 million trade
surplus in March when adjusted for seasonal swings as exports
increased 8 percent from the previous month.
Both the petrol and non-petrol components of trade saw an
uptick in March seeing a 14 percent and 7 percent increase,
respectively.
The raw trade figure was a surplus of $1.575 billion, the
national statistics agency said on Friday.
February's raw trade figure saw a big revision, climbing to
a $1.525 billion surplus from the $442 million surplus
originally reported. The adjusted trade figure from February was
also adjusted to a $275 million surplus from the
originally-reported $251 million.
U.S. consumers kept Mexican factories running and recent
data suggested demand from north of the border has not seriously
slackened to slow Mexico output.