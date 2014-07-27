MEXICO CITY, July 27 Mexico on Sunday announced
the opening of an international tender to build a high-speed
passenger train linking Mexico City and the industrial city of
Queretaro.
The project, which was previously estimated to cost about
$3.3 billion, would allow travel over the 210 kilometers (130
miles) between the Mexican capital and Queretaro at up to 300
kph, moving 23,000 passengers a day, Mexico's transport ministry
said in a statement.
The ministry gave no price estimate, adding that work would
begin this year and operations would start in the second half of
2017.
The ministry said it expects the project to create 20,000
direct jobs and take 18,000 passenger cars off the road.
Bombardier Inc, the world's biggest train
manufacturer, will likely bid on the project, the company's
Mexico chief said last year.
Markus Mildner, executive vice president of Siemens Mexico
, has said the German industrial conglomerate is also
interested in bidding on rail projects.
Last year, the Mexican government said it would tender three
train projects, including the Mexico City-Queretaro line, worth
a combined 97 billion pesos ($7.5 billion).
Resurrecting intercity passenger rail was one of the
promises made by President Enrique Pena Nieto before his
election in 2012.
($1 = 12.9408 Mexican pesos)
(Reporting by Gabriel Stargardter; Editing by Eric Walsh)