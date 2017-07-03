FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New rules at Mexico City airport aim to ease flight delays
Tax hike under GST could boost illegal bullion, jewellery sales
Tax hike under GST could boost illegal bullion, jewellery sales
Blast in Bangladesh garment factory kills 10 people
Blast in Bangladesh garment factory kills 10 people
New York-bound, a ballet star rises in Bollywood's heartland
New York-bound, a ballet star rises in Bollywood's heartland
July 3, 2017 / 11:18 PM / 19 hours ago

New rules at Mexico City airport aim to ease flight delays

By Sheky Espejo

2 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, July 3 (Reuters) - Mexico's competition watchdog on Monday unveiled measures aimed at reducing flight delays and improving service for travelers at Mexico City's crowded international airport.

The measures require the airport to provide clear rules for how airlines use slots assigned to them, as well as under what circumstances the airport can take away slots, the head of the watchdog known as Cofece, Alejandra Palacios, told reporters.

For example, airlines that regularly delay flights in certain slots may lose them, Palacios said.

The regulator introduced the steps to alleviate congestion and improve efficiency at the airport, which sits within the sprawling capital city and has been unable to expand enough in recent years to meet growing demand.

Leading Mexican airline Aeromexico, smaller rivals Interjet and Volaris, and foreign airlines operate at the airport, which catered to over 41 million passengers last year, according to government figures.

