By Max De Haldevang
| MEXICO CITY, June 17
MEXICO CITY, June 17 Ride-hailing service Uber
Technologies Inc is open to being regulated in Mexico City, a
company spokesperson said on Wednesday, as the rapidly growing
start-up seeks to cement its expansion in one of the largest
cities in the Americas.
Uber entered Mexico City in 2013, and says it has grown to
around 300,000 users. But just as in many other cities across
the world, the controversial cellphone app has upset Mexico City
taxi cab organizations, who say the service is illegal and have
protested in the streets.
In response, Mexico City's government is holding
round-tables on how best to regulate apps like Uber and Cabify,
which say they are private car services rather than taxis.
On Wednesday, Ana Paula Blanco, Uber's head of
communications for Latin America, said the company had no
problem with greater oversight in Mexico City, which has 140,000
registered taxis.
"[Any regulation] needs to take account of four things:
social benefits, economic benefits, that we're considered a new
type of transport in the city and that it doesn't stop
innovation," she told journalists.
Taxi driver union leaders at the round-table said apps like
Uber were breaking the law, and were upset because their drivers
pay less in city fees and insurance.
But Rufino Leon, the city's transport secretary, said
ride-sharing apps were not illegal.
"They make private contracts with private individuals,
providing services that do not fall under the description of
taxis," Leon said.
Uber, which is valued at over $40 billion, has expanded
rapidly across the world, but its speedy growth has led it into
fierce confrontations with taxi companies and regulators.
California's Labor Commission said on Wednesday that a
driver for Uber is an employee, not a contractor, as Uber has
argued. The commission's decision could eventually push up costs
for the smartphone-based ride hailing service and hurt the
closely watched start-up's valuation.
(Reporting by Max de Haldevang; Editing by Gabriel Stargardter
and Diane Craft)