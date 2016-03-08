MEXICO CITY, March 8 Mexico's telecoms regulator
said on Tuesday that it fined magnate Ricardo Salinas'
television network TV Azteca 4.8 million pesos ($268,000) for
failing to meet the signal requirements for its digital channel.
Last year, TV Azteca was transmitting at less
than half the power that had been authorized for its digital
channel 33, the Federal Telecommunications Institute (IFT) said
in a statement.
The fine is equivalent to 1 percent of the network's annual
revenue in 2014, the IFT said.
A spokesman for TV Azteca did not have an immediate comment.
($1 = 17.8944 Mexican pesos)
(Reporting by Tomas Sarmiento; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)