* Regulator indefinitely puts off calling for TV auctions
* Decision ensures Televisa, TV Azteca's grip on market
MEXICO CITY Jan 25 Mexican regulators are
indefinitely putting off a decision on whether to recommend
auctions for new television networks in a country where the
airwaves are dominated by two companies.
Telecommunications watchdog Cofetel said four of five
commissioners voted to delay the vote for unspecified reasons.
Cofetel president Mony de Swaan voted against the decision, the
agency said in a statement.
Cofetel had been exploring calling for auctions of two new
digital television networks in the country, but the commission
did not set a date for when the issue could be revisited.
Media giant Televisa and TV Azteca
control nearly all of Mexico's open-air
television market and have considerable influence in elections.
Mexico elects a president in July as well as both houses of
Congress.
A handful of politicians and technocrats have been pushing
for years to open up Mexico's TV market, but they have failed.
Mexico's anti-trust regulator appeared to have put a hurdle
in the path of Televisa's $1.6 billion bid for 50 percent of
cell phone company Iusacell, media said on Wednesday, amid
conflicting news reports about the decision.