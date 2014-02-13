Luxury retailer Jimmy Choo puts itself up for sale
LONDON, April 24 Luxury retailer Jimmy Choo is seeking offers for the company as part of a review of its strategic options to maximise shareholder value, it said on Monday.
MEXICO CITY Feb 13 Mexico's President Enrique Pena Nieto will ask the country's Supreme Court to rule on whether satellite and cable operators should carry free-to-air stations, his spokesman said on Thursday.
The President will request the Supreme Court "decide and confirm the full powers" of the telecom regulator, the Federal Institute for Telecommunications, the spokesman said.
Earlier this week a federal district judge ruled that the IFT did not have the power to decide on "must-offer, must-carry" rules which force satellite and cable firms to show free stations.
LONDON, April 24 Luxury retailer Jimmy Choo is seeking offers for the company as part of a review of its strategic options to maximise shareholder value, it said on Monday.
AMSTERDAM, April 24 Philips, the maker of medical devices and healthcare products, beat expectations on Monday with an 18 percent rise in first-quarter core earnings to 442 million euros ($480 million) despite weak sales growth.