MEXICO CITY Feb 13 Mexico's President Enrique Pena Nieto will ask the country's Supreme Court to rule on whether satellite and cable operators should carry free-to-air stations, his spokesman said on Thursday.

The President will request the Supreme Court "decide and confirm the full powers" of the telecom regulator, the Federal Institute for Telecommunications, the spokesman said.

Earlier this week a federal district judge ruled that the IFT did not have the power to decide on "must-offer, must-carry" rules which force satellite and cable firms to show free stations.