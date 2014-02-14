By Elinor Comlay
MEXICO CITY Feb 13 Mexico's President Enrique
Pena Nieto will ask the Supreme Court to rule on the powers of
the new telecommunications regulator, as broadcasters and pay
television providers battle over free-to-air stations.
Mexico's government last year passed a constitutional reform
that established the regulator, the Federal Institute for
Telecommunications (IFT), and new rules aimed at increasing
competition in Mexico's television and phone markets.
This week, one of Mexico's two main broadcasters, Grupo
Televisa, obtained a court ruling that said the IFT
did not have the power to decide on one of the new rules known
as 'must offer, must carry', which obliges pay television
services to offer free-to-air channels.
The president will request the Supreme Court "decide and
confirm the full powers" of the IFT, spokesman Eduardo Sanchez
said on Thursday.
"So-called must carry and must offer ... is an essential
part of the constitutional reform," said Sanchez.
In a statement released after Sanchez's remarks, Televisa
said it had been defending property rights related to its
television content since 2011, a couple years before the
constitutional reform.
Televisa, the world's largest producer of Spanish-language
television content, added that it would respect the legal
process.
Satellite company Dish Mexico said last week the regulator
should declare broadcaster Grupo Televisa a
dominant company, to increase competition.
Dish Mexico, a joint venture of Echostar Corp and
local media company MVS, is already broadcasting free-to-air
television channels from Televisa and TV Azteca, Mexico's
second-biggest broadcaster.