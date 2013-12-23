MEXICO CITY Dec 23 Mexico's second-biggest broadcaster TV Azteca said on Monday it had won a contract to build and operate a fiber optic network in Peru that will cover about 80 percent of the Andean nation, the company said in a statement.

The Peruvian government will spend $760 million on construction of the network, the statement said.

TV Azteca, the main competitor of Televisa is controlled by billionaire businessman Ricardo Salinas.