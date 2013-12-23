WORLD NEWS SCHEDULE AT 1900 GMT/2 PM ET
China says North Korea tension has to be stopped from reaching 'irreversible' stage
MEXICO CITY Dec 23 Mexico's second-biggest broadcaster TV Azteca said on Monday it had won a contract to build and operate a fiber optic network in Peru that will cover about 80 percent of the Andean nation, the company said in a statement.
The Peruvian government will spend $760 million on construction of the network, the statement said.
TV Azteca, the main competitor of Televisa is controlled by billionaire businessman Ricardo Salinas.
* Uber doubled gross bookings in 2016 to $20 billion - Bloomberg