MEXICO CITY May 25 Uber said customers in
Mexico City could use its service for free on Monday as local
taxi drivers staged citywide protests against possible
regulation of ride-hailing services such as the company's and
Cabify.
"As today is a difficult day to get around, we have decided
to give away Uber rides to all users, because #MexicoDoesntStop
#UberDoesntStop," the company said on its website. Users can
take two journeys worth up to 150 pesos ($9.82) each for free.
Local taxi drivers are holding the latest in a series of
marches and road blocks across the city on Monday in protest
against the possible legitimatizing of what they say are illegal
services.
Mexico City's government has been holding roundtables to
help it work out how best to regulate services such as Uber. The
service opened in the city in 2013 and says it has about 300,000
users there.
Uber is a private car service, not a taxi service, and is
working with authorities on the new rules, Mexico spokesman Luis
De Uriarte said. The company said it, not the drivers, would
bear the cost of making the service free on Monday.
Uber recently dropped its prices in Mexico City, with the
minimum fare now 40 pesos.
A typical preordered taxi in the city starts the meter at
27.30 pesos, while cabs hailed on the street start at just below
9 pesos.
Taxi driver Juan Luis Uscandia said the march was to try to
remove services like Uber and fight new city rules dictating
that all cabs must be painted pink.
"We have to pay for car taxes, taxi license plates, permits,
and all the rest, while Uber drivers just pay vehicle
verification and that's it," he said.
Many local taxi drivers purchase their own vehicles and are
paying off loans on them.
($1 = 15.2747 Mexican pesos)
(Reporting by Christine Murray and Max de Haldevang; Editing by
Lisa Von Ahn)