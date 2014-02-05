MEXICO CITY Feb 5 British companies recognize
the security threats posed by Mexico's drug violence but are
more focused on opportunities in a batch of economic reforms in
Latin America's No.2 economy, Britain's visiting deputy prime
minister said on Wednesday.
"Most of the investors I've spoken to accept there are parts
of the country where there is conflict, there is violence, there
is insecurity," Deputy Prime Minister Nick Clegg told Reuters in
an interview during a trade visit to the Mexican capital.
"But I think ... far from seeing threats, many, most, all of
the members of the delegation I've brought only see
opportunities in Mexico."
Grisly drug gang violence in Mexico has killed more than
80,000 people since 2007. But President Enrique Pena Nieto has
sought to shift attention toward an overhaul of the economy,
pushing through landmark reforms to spur competition in a
telecommunications industry dominated by billionaire Carlos
Slim, and to open up the state-dominated energy sector to
private oil majors in a bid to boost growth.
Clegg highlighted Mexico's population of nearly 120 million
people and Pena Nieto's reform package as the main lure for
British businesses.
Heads of the Mexico offices of oil giants BP and
Royal Dutch Shell as well as an executive from
Britain's BG Group were among business leaders at a
reception held for Clegg on Tuesday, underscoring British
interest in Mexico's newly-opened energy sector.
U.S. Commerce Secretary Penny Pritzker, also visiting
Mexico, said American firms were also focusing on business
opportunities.
"The issue of security has not been at the forefront of
conversation," she said. "The focus has really been on what are
the opportunities and how can American companies be part of a
win-win solution for some of the challenges facing Mexico."
MEXICAN CONUNDRUM
Clegg's comments highlight the conundrum faced by Mexico as
it seeks to bolster its international image, drive foreign
investment and boost growth, which has lagged regional peers in
recent years.
Mexico had its sovereign rating upgraded to the coveted "A"
grade by Moody's on Monday, but is still grappling with
nationwide violence as drug gangs battle with fellow cartels,
vigilante groups and security forces, while extorting businesses
and kidnapping executives.
Although the murder rate has fallen slightly since Pena
Nieto took office in December 2012, it remains stubbornly high
and the kidnapping and extortion rates have sky-rocketed.
Investors, however, appear unperturbed by the violence and
Mexico has said that foreign direct investment (FDI) totaled a
record $28 billion during the first 9 months of 2013.
The endless cycle of drug violence, which is also ravaging
Central America, has led some regional leaders like Guatemala's
Otto Perez to begin openly discussing drug legalization.
Last week, the left-leaning party that rules Mexico City
said it would propose raising the amount of marijuana residents
can possess to help speed up drug liberalization in Mexico.
In September, a group of prominent Mexicans including former
ministers, businessmen, artists and Nobel Prize-winning
scientist Mario Molina urged the government to decriminalize
marijuana in an effort to reduce corruption and lower the income
of cartels.
Pena Nieto has resisted taking that step, but officials have
said that he is closely watching developments elsewhere, such as
in Uruguay which recently legalized marijuana. Lawmakers say
that Mexico is likely to gradually change tack once more
countries in the Americas have liberalized drug laws.
Despite advocating a more "open-minded" drug policy that
makes room for alternative approaches, Clegg did not think
legalization was necessarily the answer.
"I don't think legalization is the magic wand solution for
the drugs problem in the U.K. or the world as a whole," he said.
"I'm not going to start telling the Mexican government or
Mexican regional governments what to do."
(Additional reporting by Christine Murray; Editing by Simon
Gardner and David Gregorio)