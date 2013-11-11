(Updates with details of sentencing)
MEXICO CITY Nov 11 Joaquin Hernandez Galicia,
the once-powerful head of Mexico's oil workers' union whose
arrest on charges of murder and illegal arms possession in 1989
created a political sensation, has died at the age of 91, his
family said on Monday.
Hernandez died in hospital early on Monday morning after
suffering from a series of complications, his son said.
Known as "La Quina," Hernandez was thrown in jail weeks
after President Carlos Salinas took office in December 1988.
Although he was widely seen as corrupt, Hernandez was also
brought down by Salinas's desire to put pressure on the oil
workers' union as part of plans to liberalize state oil and gas
monopoly Pemex.
"Given my father's age, 91, he had health complications,"
his son Joaquin Hernandez Correa told Reuters. "It was his
colon, his kidneys weren't working properly. Then there was a
respiratory infection and another complication from an edema."
His diminutive father did not receive a jury trial but was
convicted and sentenced by a judge to more than 30 years in
prison, but the term was later cut. The government then paroled
him and he was released at the end of 1997.
The elder Hernandez was for years a pillar of labor support
for the ruling Institutional Revolutionary Party, or PRI. At his
peak, he controlled 200,000 oil workers in Pemex and oversaw a
huge patronage budget.
But his downfall came after he failed to back Salinas as the
PRI's presidential candidate during the 1988 election. He was
rumored to be giving support to Salinas's main rival, left-wing
challenger Cuauhtemoc Cardenas.
Hernandez and his supporters said the charges he murdered a
federal agent and possessed weapons were trumped up, and Amnesty
International dubbed him a political prisoner for daring to
oppose government privatization plans and publicly criticizing
the president.
"I have never killed, nor will I ever kill," he told Reuters
in an interview in late September at his home in the oil town of
Ciudad Madero, on Mexico's Gulf coast, saying he was framed for
the agent's murder.
The agent's body was found outside Hernandez's home.
"They dumped him here three days after he was killed. The
corpse stank," he added, flanked by an oil painting depicting
Hernandez naked with six arms, metal machine cogs stuck to his
chest, tree trunks as legs and a corn cob placed strategically
over his genitals.
But even allies in the union said Hernandez had at times
overstepped the mark in eliminating rivals and funneling
official and unofficial funds to his favorite political causes.
The death of Hernandez coincides with political events in
Mexico that recall the days of his arrest nearly 25 years ago.
President Enrique Pena Nieto, who brought the PRI back to
power in 2012 after a 12-year hiatus, aims to liberalize the oil
industry, and early this year he had the head of the main
teachers' union, Elba Esther Gordillo, arrested on corruption
charges.
Opposition politicians have repeatedly accused the current
Pemex union boss, Carlos Romero Deschamps, of corruption and
called for him to be fired.
Hernandez says Romero Deschamps, his protege, had betrayed
him and helped send him to jail.
"He has been my worst enemy," he said. "He was my chauffeur,
nothing more."
