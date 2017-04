NEW YORK Dec 19 Standard & Poor's on Thursday raised its sovereign long-term foreign currency credit rating for Mexico to BBB-plus from BBB, moving it higher into investment-grade territory.

The credit outlook on the sovereign is stable following the upgrade. S&P's decision brings it in line with both Moody's Investors Service's Baa1 rating with a stable outlook and Fitch Ratings' BBB-plus with a stable outlook.