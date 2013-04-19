BRIEF-Great Canadian Gaming says Andreas Thompson's employment with company as CFO has been terminated
* Andreas thompson's employment with company as chief financial officer has been terminated
MEXICO CITY, April 19 Mexican homebuilder Urbi Desarrollos said it will not meet a bond coupon payment due on Friday, invoking a 30-day grace period.
Urbi said the payment due on its 2016 bonds is for $6.4 million.
The company gave no further details in a statement to Mexico's stock exchange.
Urbi, along with Mexico's other big homebuilders, has seen its financial position deteriorate as it struggles with a heavy debt load and slowing sales of new suburban homes.
Geo, Mexico's biggest homebuilder, said last week it was seeking to restructure its debt.
Homex, the country's second-biggest homebuilder, said earlier this week it was exploring ways to increase its liquidity.
* Andreas thompson's employment with company as chief financial officer has been terminated
To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_04052017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 11:00 am: Budget session of Parliament continues in New Delhi. 6:00 pm: Federal cabinet meets in New Delhi. GMF: LIVECHAT - EURO ZONE OUTLOOK We take a look at the economic outlook for t
TOKYO, April 5 Japan's Nikkei share average rose on Wednesday morning after the yen rally paused, but financial stocks slipped on falling U.S. yields, while North Korea's launch of a ballistic missile hurt the overall market sentiment.