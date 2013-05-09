BRIEF-VP Bank says buyback of shares on standard trading line complete
* VP BANK HAS COMPLETED THE SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAMME ON THE STANDARD TRADING LINE ANNOUNCED ON 6 JUNE 2016.
May 9 Deutsche Bank has filed suit against Mexican homebuilder Urbi seeking $61 million plus interest and expenses after Urbi failed to make loan payments, according to court documents.
The bank said the homebuilder failed to pay more than $5 million in principal and interest due on two loans, according to the lawsuit filed in New York State Supreme Court in Manhattan on Wednesday.
The loans, made in February, were for $50 million and $55 million.
Urbi said in April it had hired advisors to help it review options including restructuring debt.
Barclays and Credit Suisse are also suing Urbi for failing to make payments on derivative positions.
Urbi and its larger peers Homex and Geo are struggling with heavy debt loads and a slowdown in new home sales.
JOHANNESBURG, May 31 Mozambique's central bank said on Wednesday a local pension fund had agreed to inject $138 million into Moza Banco, the nation's No.4 bank that was bailed out last year following a liquidity crunch.