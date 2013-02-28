BRIEF-Shanghai M&G Stationery's unit to acquire 100 pct stake in Office Depot in China
* Says its unit plans to acquire 100 percent stake in Office Depot in China
MEXICO CITY Feb 28 Shares in Mexican homebuilder Urbi fell nearly 10 percent on Thursday, as investors sold off stock after the company reported a fourth-quarter profit decline.
The company reported a 63 percent fall in fourth-quarter profits after market close on Wednesday due to a slump in sales and higher financing costs.
Urbi shares were down 9.87 percent on Thursday at 4.29 pesos a share.
MADRID, June 1 Banco Popular has asked Deutsche Bank to come up with a plan for the troubled Spanish lender to raise capital after its previous adviser Morgan Stanley stepped down, El Confidencial reported on Thursday.