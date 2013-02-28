BRIEF-Shanghai M&G Stationery's unit to acquire 100 pct stake in Office Depot in China
* Says its unit plans to acquire 100 percent stake in Office Depot in China
MEXICO CITY Feb 28 Shares of Mexican homebuilder Urbi fell nearly 10 percent on Thursday, as investors sold off stock after the company reported a lower fourth-quarter profit.
The company reported a 63 percent drop in fourth-quarter profit after the market closed on Wednesday, due to a slump in sales and higher financing costs.
On its analysts' call, the company said it is moving ahead with plans to refinance its debt.
Mexican homebuilders have suffered as a result of a change in government housing policy aimed at combating urban sprawl that many see as harmful to companies like Urbi.
Urbi shares, which have fell about 43 percent since the start of the year, were down 9.87 percent on Thursday at 4.29 pesos.
MADRID, June 1 Banco Popular has asked Deutsche Bank to come up with a plan for the troubled Spanish lender to raise capital after its previous adviser Morgan Stanley stepped down, El Confidencial reported on Thursday.