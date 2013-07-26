MEXICO CITY, July 26 Mexico's stock exchange on
Friday suspended trading in troubled Mexican homebuilder Urbi
, a day after the company announced it had postponed
its quarterly earnings report.
Urbi said on Thursday it needed more time to restructure
debt and digest a recent change in government subsidies to
homebuilders. It gave no indication of when it would post its
quarterly results.
GEO, Mexico's largest homebuilder, has also
postponed its earnings report. It said in a filing on Thursday
that it was working on restructuring its debt and hoped to
present its quarterly results on Aug. 22.
The deadline for second-quarter earnings filings is Friday.
GEO, Homex and Urbi, Mexico's three largest
homebuilders, face a liquidity crunch and are trying to
restructure their debt.
The Mexican government announced last month that it would
offer the homebuilders 1.5 billion pesos ($115 million) in
additional housing subsidies, a 25.9 percent boost from what has
already been allocated this year to help the industry.
Shares of Urbi fell 6.55 percent to 1.57 pesos on Thursday.