MEXICO CITY, April 30 Mexican homebuilder Urbi
said on Tuesday it will not meet an interest payment on local
debt due on Tuesday, invoking a grace period for the second time
this month.
The homebuilder has seen its cashflow dry up as it has to
meet costly debt payments at the same time as home sales are
slumping.
The company invoked the three-day grace period for a payment
of 3.9 million pesos ($320,800).
Urbi said on April 19 it would invoke a 30-day grace period
to meet a $6.4 million payment on its 2016 bonds.
Mexico's third-largest homebuilder, along with its larger
rivals Homex and Geo, have been sharply downgraded by the major
debt ratings agencies in recent months as they struggle to meet
debt payments.