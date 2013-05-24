MONTERREY, Mexico May 24 Troubled Mexican homebuilder Urbi, struggling with flagging sales and a heavy debt load, said it is looking to minimize the impact of a suspension in payments from state mortgage-lenders to Urbi and two other homebuilders.

Two state mortgage-lenders, Infonavit and Fovissste, on Thursday stopped payments to crisis-wracked homebuilders Geo , Homex and Urbi after a Mexican judge froze their account receivables in response to cases brought by aggrieved creditors seeking restitution.

U.S. and Mexican courts have had to contend with a growing number of cases against the Mexican homebuilders, which have been struggling to pay back debt due to slowing sales and choked cash flow.

In a regulatory statement filed late on Thursday, Urbi said it was aware of the decisions taken by Infonavit and Fovissste, a government-worker mortgage-lending body, and was working to minimize their impact.

"The company's priority is to maintain normal operations, for which it has taken the proper actions. The company is negotiating with its creditors..., whom it hopes to treat fairly," Urbi said in the statement.

Urbi says it owes Infonavit 30 million pesos ($2.4 million) for money it was forwarded to build homes that were never erected. But the company says it still has two months to pay the outstanding amount.

Urbi also says it is owed 6.86 billion pesos for houses it sold that have not been paid for.

Urbi's shares were down 1.14 percent at 1.74 pesos in early trading on Friday.