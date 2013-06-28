MEXICO CITY, June 27 Mexico's third-largest
homebuilder, Urbi Desarrollos, has negotiated a 45-day
standstill on debt obligations with its biggest creditors, the
company said in a statement to the Mexican stock exchange on
Thursday.
Urbi said the agreement provides it with short-term
liquidity and forbids participating creditors from pursing
additional legal remedies such as launching new lawsuits, but
did not name the creditors who are party to the standstill.
The company, like its larger rivals Geo and Homex
, has been struggling to make debt payments amid a
slump in home sales as Mexicans are increasingly spurning the
cheap, suburban homes built by them in favor of older homes
closer to city centers.
Earlier on Thursday, Urbi said that financial firm Leasing
Operations had filed a lawsuit against the embattled
homebuilder, demanding it pay 106 million pesos ($8.13 million)
it owes the firm plus interest.
Urbi, which is already facing other lawsuits for missed debt
payments, said in April it had hired advisers to help it review
options including restructuring debt.