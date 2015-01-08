UPDATE 6-Oil up on drop in U.S. petroleum stocks, possible OPEC cut extension
Libya production hits 800,000 bpd -National Oil Corp
MEXICO CITY Jan 8 Mexican state oil giant Pemex said on Thursday it has proposed an oil swap with the United States under which it would import up to 100,000 barrels a day of light crude and condensates to mix with its own heavier crude at its domestic refineries.
Under the proposal, Mexico would give the United States heavier Mexican crude to be processed at refineries in the U.S.
"This does not represent an additional commitment to the 803,000 barrels of Mexican crude that were exported on average daily to the United States last year," Pemex said on its Web site. (Reporting by Mexico Newsroom)
SAO PAULO, May 10 Petróleo Brasileiro SA proposed including a Texas refinery and a stake in an African oil exploration venture into a list of assets that Brazil's state-controlled oil company has put up for sale by the end of next year.