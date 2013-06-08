MEXICO CITY, June 7 Mexico's Economy Ministry
said on Friday it was considering suspending preferential trade
tariffs with the United States for a variety of products in a
simmering dispute over meat labeling.
The disagreement stems from a 2009 U.S. requirement that
retail outlets specify the country of origin on labels on meat
and other products in an effort to give consumers more
information about the safety and origin of their food.
Canada and Mexico have complained to the World Trade
Organization that the COOL (country-of-origin labeling) rules
discriminated against imported livestock.
The trade body ordered the United States to comply with WTO
rules by May 23, but the U.S. government made revisions that
Canada and Mexico say would only make the situation worse.
Mexico and Canada are seeking the WTO's support in their
case and the Mexican Economy Ministry said if the U.S.
government is found to be in the wrong, Mexico would react.
For this reason, the ministry said in a statement it was
considering suspending preferential tariffs for a broad variety
of produce including fruit and vegetables, juice, meat, dairy
products, machinery, furniture, household goods, among others.
(Reporting by Dave Graham and Adriana Barrera; Editing by Eric
Walsh)