MEXICO CITY, June 7 Mexico has removed tariffs
on U.S. apple imports after finding in an anti-dumping probe
that the shipments had not sufficiently harmed domestic
producers, the government said in its official gazette on
Tuesday.
Mexico imposed tariffs of 2.44 to 20.82 percent on U.S.
apples in January after Mexican producers said prices were being
kept artificially low. The United States is the largest exporter
of the fruit to Mexico, sending 303,171 tons to the country last
year.
"Although imports of U.S. apples, which were 91 percent of
total imports, were carried out with price discrimination of up
to 20.73 percent over the period investigated, it did not result
in damage to national production," the economy ministry said.
(Reporting by Adriana Barrera; Writing by Natalie Schachar;
Editing by Richard Chang)