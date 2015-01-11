MEXICO CITY Jan 11 The U.S. Department of
Transportation will soon be ready to consider lifting
restrictions on Mexican trucking firms seeking to operate
throughout the United States, Mexico's Communications and
Transport Ministry said on Sunday.
Mexico and the United States have been locked in a
long-running dispute over granting Mexican truckers unlimited
access to the United States, and a bilateral accord in 2011 set
in motion a pilot program to phase out existing restrictions.
Mexican transport associations say U.S. curbs mean most
truckers cannot deliver goods throughout the United States and
must unload their cargo in border regions, putting them at a
disadvantage to U.S. competitors who have access to Mexico.
U.S. curbs have persisted in spite of the 1994 North
American Free Trade Agreement between Mexico, Canada and the
United States, which in theory allows Mexico's truckers to
engage in long-haul operations inside the United States.
In a statement, the Mexican ministry said a pilot program
had achieved its objectives and that the U.S. government would
soon be ready to consider requests from Mexican trucking
companies to be granted access to all of the United States.
(Reporting by Dave Graham and Veronica Gomez; Editing by
Jeffrey Benkoe)