MEXICO CITY Aug 2 Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto on Tuesday appointed Jaime Francisco Hernandez as the new director of the state-owned Federal Electricity Commission (CFE), effective immediately, the government said in a statement.

Hernandez replaces Enrique Ochoa, who last month became the new chairman of the ruling Institutional Revolutionary Party, or PRI.

Hernandez was previously finance chief of the CFE. (Reporting by Gabriela Lopez; Editing by Diane Craft)