MEXICO CITY, April 29 Mexican corn miller and
tortilla maker Gruma said on Monday it is still negotiating the
terms of an expropriation ordered by Venezuela's government
almost three years ago, and continues to operate factories there
in partnership with authorities.
Gruma, in its first-quarter report on Friday,
said it was stripped of control over its Venezuelan subsidiaries
in January and under international accounting rules could no
longer include those units in its financial reports.
"Although officially and legally special administrators in
Venezuela have control, in reality Gruma continues to operate
the companies as it has done since the expropriation order was
given," a Gruma spokesman said.
Gruma said its Venezuelan business was expropriated in 2010
when the government named special administrators to its
subsidiaries Monaca and Demaseca.
"We are negotiating on good terms and the topic of
compensation has not come up specifically. We are focused on
continuing to operate the company jointly with the government,"
the spokesman said.
During his 14 years in power, the government of late
President Hugo Chavez nationalized large parts of the OPEC
nation's economy, from oil facilities to telecoms.