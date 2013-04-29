MEXICO CITY, April 29 Mexican corn miller and tortilla maker Gruma said on Monday it is still negotiating the terms of an expropriation ordered by Venezuela's government almost three years ago, and continues to operate factories there in partnership with authorities.

Gruma, in its first-quarter report on Friday, said it was stripped of control over its Venezuelan subsidiaries in January and under international accounting rules could no longer include those units in its financial reports.

"Although officially and legally special administrators in Venezuela have control, in reality Gruma continues to operate the companies as it has done since the expropriation order was given," a Gruma spokesman said.

Gruma said its Venezuelan business was expropriated in 2010 when the government named special administrators to its subsidiaries Monaca and Demaseca.

"We are negotiating on good terms and the topic of compensation has not come up specifically. We are focused on continuing to operate the company jointly with the government," the spokesman said.

During his 14 years in power, the government of late President Hugo Chavez nationalized large parts of the OPEC nation's economy, from oil facilities to telecoms.