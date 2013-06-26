MEXICO CITY, June 26 Mexican industrial real estate company Vesta said on Wednesday it raised about $218 million by selling shares at 22.50 pesos, below expectations announced earlier this week.

Vesta said in a filing on Monday it hoped to sell shares at 27.21 pesos.

Mexican stocks have been hurt by the U.S. Federal Reserve's announcement last week of a timetable for reining in its bond-buying program.

The benchmark IPC stock index is down over 7 percent this month, while Vesta shares have fallen more than 13 percent over that period.

Mexican airport operator Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte said on Tuesday it decided to postpone a planned stock offering because of market volatility.

Vesta said it raised 2.866 billion pesos ($217.70 million) selling a total of 127,377,661 shares in Mexico and abroad, including an over-allotment option.

Shares in Vesta, which made its debut on Mexico's stock exchange last year, rose 1.61 percent to 24.05 pesos shortly before midday.

The company said in its offering prospectus that about 80 percent of the capital raised will be used to build and develop new properties, while about 20 percent will go toward buying properties.