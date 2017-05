MEXICO CITY, Sept 29 Mexican homebuilder Vinte said it raised 1.2 billion pesos ($61.65 million) in an initial public offering.

Vinte offered 46.4 million shares, including the overallotment option, according to a filing with the Mexican stock exchange late on Wednesday.

The shares were priced at 26.32 pesos. Citi and UBS underwrote the offering.

($1 = 19.4650 Mexican pesos) (Reporting by Noe Torres, Writing by Natalie Schachar; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)