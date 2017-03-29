Smoke rises from inside the Cadereyta prison after a riot broke out at the prison, in Cadereyta, on the outskirts of Monterrey, Mexico March 27, 2017. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Relatives of inmates react as they wait for news of their loved ones after a riot broke out at the Cadereyta prison, in Cadereyta, on the outskirts of Monterrey, Mexico March 27, 2017. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

The relative of an inmate looks at a police helicopter flying over the Cadereyta prison after a riot broke out at the prison, in Cadereyta, on the outskirts of Monterrey, Mexico March 27, 2017. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Riot policemen block the main access to the Cadereyta prison as relatives of inmates demand information about their loved ones after a riot broke out at the prison, in Cadereyta, on the outskirts of Monterrey, Mexico March 27, 2017. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Riot policemen keep watch as smoke rises from inside the Cadereyta prison after a riot broke out at the prison, in Cadereyta, on the outskirts of Monterrey, Mexico March 27, 2017. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Relatives of inmates wait for information about their loved ones after a riot broke out at the Cadereyta prison, in Cadereyta, on the outskirts of Monterrey, Mexico March 27, 2017. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Riot policemen keep watch outside the Cadereyta prison after a riot broke out at the prison, in Cadereyta, on the outskirts of Monterrey, Mexico March 27, 2017. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

MEXICO CITY Two inmates were killed and 13 injured during a prison riot in northern Mexico, the government of the state of Nuevo Leon said on Tuesday, the second fatal security breach within a week in the country's troubled prison system.

The deaths occurred in the Cadereyta penitentiary near the city of Monterrey after about 50 inmates attacked the prison's pharmacy and set fire to cells, the government said.

It was the second consecutive day of violence there. On Monday, two guards and five prisoners were hurt after inmates blocked corridors in the facility with burning mattresses.

On Friday, three inmates died in a prison riot in the neighboring state of Tamaulipas after a jailbreak.

In February 2016, 49 people were killed in a massive gang fight in the Topo Chico prison in Monterrey.

