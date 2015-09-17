MEXICO CITY Austrian experts have identified a possible match for a second victim in the abduction and apparent massacre of 43 students last year, Mexico's attorney general said on Wednesday.

There are "signs that establish a possible connection" between remains and a missing student named Jhosivani Guerrero de la Cruz, Attorney General Arely Gomez told reporters in Mexico City.

The experts, from the forensics institute at Innsbruck Medical University, had already identified one missing student last year from a bone fragment.

Gomez also said that a separate team of investigators would, once again, review 63,000 bone fragments collected in the case.

The government has said that the students were abducted by corrupt police officers in southwest Mexico and handed over to members of a local drug gang, who incinerated them at a garbage dump and threw their remains into a nearby river.

But a recent report by international experts from Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR) found that the government's probe was deeply flawed and asserted that the incineration in the garbage dump never happened.

After the experts´ report, Gomez said she would seek a new investigation to determine whether the students were incinerated in a dump.

