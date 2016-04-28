Relatives hold up pictures of some of the 43 missing students of Ayotzinapa College Raul Isidro Burgos during a protest outside at the 27th Infantry Battalion, in Iguala, southern Mexican state of Guerrero, December 18, 2014. REUTERS/Emiliano Torres

Felipe de la Cruz, spokesman of the parents of missing students, stands with members of the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR) Francisco Cox, Carlos Beristain and Claudia Paz while arriving to deliver their final report on the disappearance of the 43 students at Ayotzinapa teacher training college in Tixtla, Guerrero state, Mexico, April 27, 2016. REUTERS/Ginnette Riquelme

The mother of a missing student holds back tears after receiving a copy of the final report on the disappearance of the 43 students at Ayotzinapa teacher training college by members of the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR) in Tixtla, Guerrero state, Mexico, April 27, 2016. REUTERS/Ginnette Riquelme

Bernardo Franco, father of one of the missing students of the Ayotzinapa teacher's training college, holds a picture of his son after a news conference following the final report on the 43 missing students by Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR), in Mexico City, Mexico, April 25, 2016. REUTERS/Ginnette Riquelme

Clemente Rodriguez, father of Christian Rodriguez, one of the missing students of the Ayotzinapa teacher's training college, has a '43' design shaved on his head, during the delivery of the final report on the disappearance of the 43 students at Ayotzinapa teacher training college by members of the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR), in Tixtla, Guerrero state, Mexico, April 27, 2016. REUTERS/Ginnette Riquelme

Relatives of the 43 missing students of the Ayotzinapa teacher training college march before receiving the final report on the disappearance of their sons by members of the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR) in Tixtla, Guerrero state, Mexico, April 27, 2016. REUTERS/Ginnette Riquelme

(L-R) Members of the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR) Claudia Paz, Alejandro Valencia, Angela Buitrago, Carlos Beristain and Francisco Cox attend a news conference on the disappearance of the 43 students at Ayotzinapa teacher training college, in Mexico City, Mexico, April 28, 2016. REUTERS/Ginnette Riquelme

Claudia Paz, President of the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR), is embraced by the mother of a missing student, after delivering their final report on the disappearance of the 43 students at Ayotzinapa teacher training college in Tixtla, Guerrero state, Mexico, April 27, 2016. REUTERS/Ginnette Riquelme

Activists hold a sign that reads 'We are missing 43' during the delivery of the final report of the 43 missing students from the Ayotzinapa teacher's training college by members of the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR), at Claustro de Sor Juana University in Mexico City, Mexico, April 24, 2016. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Members of the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR) Francisco Cox (C) and Angela Buitrago arrive to a news conference on the disappearance of the 43 students at Ayotzinapa teacher training college, in Mexico City, Mexico, April 28, 2016. REUTERS/Ginnette Riquelme

Members of the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR) Carlos Beristain (C), Angela Buitrago (L) and Francisco Cox, attend a news conference on the disappearance of the 43 students at Ayotzinapa teacher training college, in Mexico City, Mexico, April 28, 2016. REUTERS/Ginnette Riquelme

(L-R) Members of the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR) Francisco Cox, Carlos Beristain, Alejandro Valencia and Angela Buitrago hold Mexican flags, with written messages from relatives of missing students, during the delivery of their final report on the disappearance of the 43 students at Ayotzinapa teacher training college in Tixtla, Guerrero state, Mexico, April 27, 2016. REUTERS/Ginnette Riquelme

Relatives of the 43 missing students of the Ayotzinapa teacher training college march before receiving the final report on the disappearance of their sons by members of the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR) in Tixtla, Guerrero state, Mexico, April 27, 2016. REUTERS/Ginnette Riquelme

MEXICO CITY One of Mexico's top crime fighters is under investigation over a key incident in the probe into the apparent massacre of 43 trainee teachers in 2014, the attorney general's office said on Thursday, adding a twist to a case that has shaken the country.

The probe into officials including Tomas Zeron, head of the attorney general's criminal investigation agency, was triggered by a report by a panel of experts questioning the circumstances in which a charred bone fragment was discovered in a river.

The fragment belonged to the only one of the 43 whose remains have been definitively identified, evidence which has sustained the government's version the teachers were murdered by a drug gang, incinerated and dumped into the river.

Zeron came under the spotlight on Sunday when the team of international experts presented video and photographs suggesting he was at the site where the bone was found a day before its official discovery, but made no report of his visit.

The attorney general's office said in a statement an internal disciplinary body would "investigate the actions of the public servants of the institution in these events."

Zeron's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment. But responding to the panel's disclosures on Wednesday, Zeron said the visit was legal and that he had been accompanied by representatives of the U.N. human rights office. He did not explain why the trip was not officially documented.

Mexico's U.N. human rights office said it had not accompanied Zeron, saying in a statement it "finds it strange that its presence and role were mentioned in activities of the attorney general's office it never took part in."

The panel of experts has picked holes in the government's official account of how the 43 students disappeared in the southwestern city of Iguala in late September 2014.

Although many questions remain unanswered, the government said the panel's participation in the case would finish this month, and there have been a number of claims and counterclaims between the two sides over the investigation.

Zeron is seen as close to President Enrique Pena Nieto and had a lead role in the 2014 capture of Mexico's most wanted drug lord, Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman. Guzman escaped from prison the following year, before being recaptured in January.

(Reporting by Anahi Rama, Frank Jack Daniel and Lizbeth Diaz; Editing by Peter Cooney)