MEXICO CITY Seven members of a family, including two minors, were shot dead in the violent Mexican state of Guerrero, the state public safety agency said on Saturday.

The attack occurred in the municipality of Tepecoacuilco de Trujano, according to a statement from the state public safety agency.

Tepecoacuilco de Trujano is close to Iguala, where 43 students disappeared in 2014. The students were apparently massacred.

Last year, there were 20,525 homicides in Mexico, including 2,402 homicides in the state of Guerrero, according to the national statistics agency (INEGI).

