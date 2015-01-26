MEXICO CITY Jan 26 Mexican prosecutors are
investigating a small-town mayor in connection with the murder
of a journalist in the Mexican Gulf coast state of Veracruz,
whose brutalized body was found over the weekend, a state
official said on Monday.
A local drug gang member confessed to kidnapping and killing
journalist Moises Sanchez, in league with five accomplices,
Veracruz state prosecutor Luis Bravo said. The accused said he
was given orders by a local police official and the bodyguard of
Medellin de Bravo Mayor Omar Cruz,
There was also evidence of a dispute between Cruz and the
slain reporter, Bravo added. Cruz could not immediately be
reached for comment.
Bravo told Reuters he will ask state lawmakers on Monday to
strip the mayor of his immunity from prosecution, a privilege
that elected officials have in Mexico.
"It would be irresponsible not to proceed and ask for his
immunity to be lifted so that we can investigate the mayor,"
Bravo said.
The death is the latest in a series of grisly gangland
killings to blight Mexico, where more than 100,000 people have
been killed in gang-related violence since 2007.
Sanchez, who was the editor of the local newspaper La Union,
had been missing since Jan 2.
He is the 11th journalist killed in Veracruz in the past
four years, according to Article 19, a group that advocates for
freedom of expression.
Veracruz is the most dangerous state for journalists in
Mexico, according to Article 19.
Mexico was one of the countries with the highest number of
media killings in 2014, according to the group International
Federation of Journalists.
In a separate case, the government has detained the former
mayor of a city in Mexico's southwest and accused him of being a
mastermind behind the abduction and apparent massacre of 43
trainee teachers. The mayor, currently being held in jail, has
denied the charges, according to local media.
That case sparked widespread outrage at impunity and
corruption in Mexico, triggering mass protests and President
Enrique Pena Nieto's deepest crisis.
(Reporting by Joanna Zuckerman Bernstein; Editing by Michael
O'Boyle, Simon Gardner and Alan Crosby)