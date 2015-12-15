MEXICO CITY Dec 15 Mexican authorities on
Tuesday said they found 19 bodies buried in a mass grave in the
southwestern state of Guerrero, where last year 43 students were
kidnapped and apparently massacred.
The unidentified bodies, some of which had been burnt, were
buried at the bottom of a 500-meter (1640-foot) deep ravine in
Chichihualco, a town northwest of state capital Chilpancingo, a
spokesman for the local prosecutor's office said.
The bodies were first discovered last week, he added.
Guerrero is one of the most violent states in Mexico, where
more than a dozen drug gangs are fighting to control poppy
production and other criminal enterprises.
