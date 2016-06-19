MEXICO CITY, June 19 A violent clash between
members of a dissident teachers' union and police in southern
Mexico on Sunday has left three dead and 45 injured, as law
enforcement attempts to dislodge the protesters from blocking a
local highway.
Emergency services officials in Oaxaca state confirmed the
deaths and number of wounded, although it was not clear what
sparked the violence. Mexico's National Security Commission, or
CNS, reported that 21 federal and state police were among the
wounded.
The federal police have escorted 120 tanker trucks carrying
chemical waste from the nearby Salina Cruz refinery, owned and
operated by state-owned oil company Pemex, the CNS added in a
statement.
On Friday, Pemex warned it could be forced to shut
operations at the refinery in "a few days" if the highway
blockade persisted.
The Sunday clash, involving scores of masked protesters
lobbing rocks at police who responded with tear gas, escalated
several days after supporters of a splinter teachers' union took
over a highway near the town of Nochixtlan, about 50 miles (80
km) northwest of the state capital, Oaxaca City.
Last weekend, police arrested the leader of the local
teachers' union for alleged corruption, redoubling government
efforts to impose its authority on an education reform that has
sparked months of protests across the country.
Ruben Nunez, head of one of the most combative factions of
Mexico's CNTE union, was detained on suspicion of receiving
money of illicit origin.
Nunez is secretary general of the CNTE's Section 22 in
Oaxaca, a long-standing hotbed of resistance to government
efforts to reform the education system.
Similar, if less violent protests, have frequently caused
chaos in Mexico City, and the CNTE has led efforts to resist the
education reform, in particular its mandate to carry out
evaluations of teachers.
