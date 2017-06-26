MEXICO CITY, June 26 A Mexican journalist who
was kidnapped last month in the violent Western state of
Michoacan has been found dead, the state's chief prosecutor said
on Monday.
A body discovered on June 14 was identified with DNA tests
as that of Salvador Adame, a local television journalist who had
been missing since he was abducted by gunmen last month,
Michoacan prosecutor Jose Godoy told journalists.
Mexico has been the deadliest country for reporters in 2017,
according to the Committee to Protect Journalists, with at least
four reporters killed in direct retaliation for their work.
The total number of murder investigations in Mexico rose to
a record in May as criminal violence increased dramatically
since last year. There were 2,186 murder probes in May, the
highest for any month going back to 1997, according to
government statistics.
