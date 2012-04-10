(Fixes typo in paragraph 2)
MONTERREY, Mexico, April 10 Gunmen on Tuesday
shot dead seven taxi drivers on the outskirts of the industrial
hub of Monterrey, which has become one of Mexico's most violent
cities during a turf war between rival drug cartels.
The taxi drivers were killed as they waited at two depots
next to their Volkswagen Beetle cars in the municipality of
Guadalupe, six kilometers (3.7 miles) from Monterrey's center.
Police officers at the scene said they did not immediately
know the motive for the attack, which bore the signs of a
gangland killing.
Gangsters in Mexico have targeted some taxi drivers over
extortion payments, while other taxi drivers have been alleged
to work as spies for drug cartels.
Monterrey, which is home to several of Mexico's biggest
companies, has seen a surge in murders this year. Nuevo Leon
state, which includes Monterrey, registered a total of 516
homicides in the first quarter of this year, a rise of 31
percent compared to the same period in 2011, according to the
governor's office.
In total, more than 50,000 people have been killed since
President Felipe Calderon took office in 2006 and began an
offensive against drug cartels.
(Reporting By Ioan Grillo and Daniel Becerril; Editing by Paul
Simao and Eric Beech)