MEXICO CITY Nov 20 Masked demonstrators threw
Molotov cocktails and shot fireworks at police near Mexico
City's airport on Thursday as thousands prepared to protest
President Enrique Pena Nieto's handling of the apparent massacre
of 43 trainee teachers.
Police in riot gear faced down around 300 protesters near
the airport a few hours before three major marches were due to
begin in support of the students apparently murdered after their
abduction by corrupt police on the night of Sept. 26.
No one was injured in the clashes, police said.
The three marches in Mexico City were expected to start
later on Thursday and converge on the central square, or Zocalo,
on the 114th anniversary of the day the Mexican Revolution to
overthrow dictator Porfirio Diaz began in 1910.
Mexico has been convulsed by a string of protests since the
43 students were taken from the southwestern city of Iguala by
police working with a local drug gang and then very likely
incinerated, according to the attorney general.
Students and relatives of the missing were expected to be
among the protesters, whose numbers were estimated in the
thousands, said a spokeswoman for Mexico City police.
A separate protest in the historic center of Mexico City saw
around 650 students demonstrating peacefully earlier on
Thursday, the spokeswoman added.
The government has been plunged into crisis by the violence
in Iguala, where six people also died on the night in question.
Exacerbating public discontent has been a scandal over a
lucrative rail contract that personally embarrassed Pena Nieto.
Earlier this month, the government abruptly canceled a $3.75
billion high-speed rail contract awarded to a consortium led by
China Railway Construction Corp Ltd, partnered with a group of
Mexican firms including one known as Grupo High.
It then emerged that a subsidiary of Grupo High owned a
luxury house that Pena Nieto's wife, Angelica Rivera, was in the
process of acquiring, raising questions about the tender and
prompting her to announce on Tuesday that she would sell the
stake.
But the unapologetic tone of Rivera's announcement has
prompted more anger in Mexico, especially as neither she nor her
husband have explained why one of the winning team from the rail
consortium was also the owner of the family's house.
