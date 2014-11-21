MEXICO CITY Nov 21 Embattled President Enrique
Peña Nieto called on Mexico's states on Friday to swiftly adopt
steps to modernize the justice system as he tries to defuse mass
protests over the apparent massacre of 43 trainee teachers.
Peña Nieto is facing the deepest crisis of his presidency
after the students' abduction in late September by rogue police
in league with drug gang members shone a light on chronic
corruption and impunity.
Those woes have been compounded by a conflict-of-interest
scandal after his family home was found to belong to a company
that was part of a Chinese-led consortium awarded a major high
speed rail contract.
"Society is rightly sick of feeling vulnerable. It is tired
of impunity and crime," Peña Nieto said on Friday, vowing to
push for a more transparent, trustworthy justice system in
Mexico.
"The Mexican state has a decades-old debt with its citizens,
and it's time to pay it."
In 2008, Congress approved a reform that sought to modernize
the judicial system, setting a 2016 deadline for Mexico's 32
states to end behind-closed-doors trials and implement public
proceedings where prosecutors and defenders present evidence.
However, with less than two years to go until the deadline,
only a handful of states have fully or even partially
implemented the measures.
A recent survey by the national statistics agency found that
the vast majority of crimes went either unreported or
uninvestigated in Mexico last year, with most people saying they
remained silent due to a lack of faith in authorities.
Police are frequently accused of drumming up evidence or
torturing suspects to win convictions. And drug gangs often pay
off police in local forces across the country.
"I want to call on the state attorney generals' offices as
well as legislative and judicial powers to accelerate the
implementation of the new national penal code," Peña Nieto said,
cautioning however that the system would not change overnight.
Public anger at the government over impunity is swelling.
Protesters clashed with riot police outside the National
Palace on Thursday night, the latest in a series of
demonstrations to voice outrage at the trainee teachers'
apparent murder in the southwestern state of Guerrero.
They also burned an effigy of Peña Nieto.
While promising changes, Peña Nieto vowed on Friday that he
would not allow the protests "to be abducted by those who act
with violence and vandalism".
