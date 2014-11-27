MEXICO CITY Nov 27 Mexico's embattled President
Enrique Pena Nieto said on Thursday he would propose
constitutional changes to simplify the country's chaotic
policing structure in the wake of the shocking abduction and
apparent massacre of 43 trainee teachers.
Reeling from mass anti-government protests following the
students' apparent murder and against rampant impunity, Pena
Nieto said the reforms also aimed to forge a new law against
organized crime and redefine powers in the penal system.
He said he would send an initiative to Congress to unify
often multi-layered police forces in Mexico's states, and had
ordered a special security operation in restive southwest Mexico
which is in the grip of drug gangs.
