MEXICO CITY May 15 An award-winning Mexican
journalist was gunned down on Monday in the northwestern state
of Sinaloa, the fifth reporter killed in the past three months
as the country struggles to contain resurgent bloodshed among
warring drug cartels.
Journalist Javier Valdez was shot and killed when an unknown
number of assailants opened fire on his car, according to the
website of online media outlet RioDoce, which he helped found
and where he continued to work.
The Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) urged President
Enrique Pena Nieto earlier this month to prioritize protection
for the media in the last year of his government, citing the
killing of at least 21 journalists in the past decade with
"complete impunity."
The CPJ awarded Valdez its International Press Freedom Award
in 2011 for his prolific coverage of drug trafficking and
organized crime.
