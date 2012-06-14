June 13 A U.S. bankruptcy judge refused on
Wednesday to enforce part of a Mexican court's bankruptcy
reorganization of glassmaker Vitro, which has been bitterly
opposed by U.S. hedge funds that hold its debt.
Vitro, which filed for bankruptcy protection at the end of
2010 after heavy losses on derivatives, has been entangled in a
lengthy battle with debtholders who say its Mexican
restructuring plan wrongly discharges debts of Vitro
subsidiaries that were not in bankruptcy.
In a victory for the funds, Judge Harlin Hale of the U.S.
Bankruptcy Court for the Northern District of Texas said he
would not enforce that aspect of the plan because it runs
contrary to U.S. public policy.
"Generally speaking, the policy of the United States is
against discharge of claims for entities other than a debtor in
an insolvency proceeding, absent extraordinary circumstances not
present in this case," he wrote.
A Vitro spokesman, Roberto Riva, said the company would
appeal the decision. Hale stayed his ruling until June 29 to
give the company an opportunity to file its appeal.
"Vitro's financial restructuring was fully consistent with
Mexican law, which has been consistently recognized and
respected in the U.S.," Riva said in a statement.
A Mexican court earlier this year approved Vitro's $3.4
billion restructuring plan in spite of opposition from U.S.
funds that hold Vitro debt.
Vitro won creditor approval for its plan with the support of
debt held within the corporate family, known as intercompany
claims.
The funds argued those claims were manufactured to deprive
them of their vote.
"Vitro secretly created the intercompany claims through an
audacious alchemy of paper-shuffling and creative accounting,"
the funds charged in court documents.
Vitro had been seeking a ruling that would prevent the U.S.
funds, including Aurelius Capital and Elliott International,
from attacking the Mexican reorganization in various U.S.
courts, where the funds had sought the turnover of Vitro
property.
The Monterrey-based glassmaker, which makes everything from
beer bottles to perfume containers for luxury brands, argued
that the funds were simply unhappy with a Mexican reorganization
process that differs from that in the U.S.
But Hale said enforcing the plan would "create precedent
without any seeming bounds."
"What is to prevent this type of plan from eventually giving
non-consensual releases to discharge the liabilities of
officers, directors, and any other person?" he wrote.
"This is a tough test of chapter 15," said Rafael X.
Zahralddin, a Wilmington, Delaware bankruptcy attorney with
Elliott Greenleaf who is not involved in the Vitro case. He said
the judge had to weigh whether the Mexican law was manifestly
contrary to U.S. law, and the fact that Vitro's restructuring
favored stockholders over bondholders. Chapter 15 is part of the
U.S. bankruptcy code that deals with cross-border bank
bankruptcies.
A lawyer for the debtholders declined to comment on the
decision.
Last week Vitro said it would also seek bankruptcy
protection for its subsidiary in Spain which is struggling with
debt payments after business has slowed in Europe.
The case is In re: Vitro, S.A.B. de C.V., U.S. Bankruptcy
Court, Northern District of Texas (Dallas), No. 11-33335.