MEXICO CITY Dec 5 Mexican glassmaker Vitro
said on Wednesday it was considering its legal
rights after a U.S. bankruptcy judge on Tuesday ordered 10 units
of the company into involuntary bankruptcy.
Judge Harlin Hale, based in Dallas, also found the
subsidiaries had taken secret steps to prevent creditors from
collecting money they were owed.
"The impact of the ruling on Vitro is minimal given that the
entities placed into bankruptcy by the ruling constitute a very
small portion of Vitro's global business enterprise," the
company said in a statement, adding that it would continue to
serve its U.S. customers.