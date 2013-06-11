MEXICO CITY, June 11 Mexican glassmaker Vitro,
which went through a bankruptcy reorganization in 2011, said it
will pay down on Wednesday convertible debt due to expire in
2015.
Vitro said it will pay debt and interest on the
notes, a total of $122.4 million.
The decision gives greater certainty to shareholders since
it removes the possibility that the debt could convert into
shares, said Chief Executive Adrian Sada in a statement to
Mexico's stock exchange.
Mexican businessman David Martinez's Fintech fund in March
agreed to buy debt held by U.S. hedge funds that were fighting
Vitro in court for payment, in return for a 13 percent stake and
$235 million in debt.