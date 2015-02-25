MEXICO CITY Feb 25 A U.S. pension fund has sued
Volaris to recover losses that it said were caused by false
statements in the Mexican airline's initial public offering
filings.
The lawsuit, which seeks class-action status, was filed on
Tuesday in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of
New York on behalf of the DeKalb County Employees Retirement
System. It said Volaris omitted or misstated information in U.S.
filings ahead of its September 2013 listing of American
depositary receipts.
The complaint accuses Volaris and some
executives and directors with failing to disclose financial
effects resulting from a change in the company's reservation
system as well as increased competition in certain markets.
The lawsuit also says Volaris' registration statement
"negligently contained financial statements that were presented
in violation of applicable accounting standards and the
company's publicly disclosed accounting policies."
A Volaris spokesman was not immediately available for
comment.
At Tuesday's close, Volaris ADRs had fallen 32.8 percent
since the IPO. They were down 1 percent at $9.32 in morning New
York Stock Exchange trading.
The Mexican shares, which had been down 22 percent since
listing, fell 1.2 percent to 13.80 pesos.
(Reporting by Elinor Comlay; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)